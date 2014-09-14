UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Saturday, March 11 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Huracan 1 Talleres Independiente Postponed Banfield 0 Boca Juniors 2 Defensa y Justicia 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 San Lorenzo 2 Belgrano 1 Friday, March 10 Patronato 4 Arsenal 2 Standings