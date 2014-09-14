Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
Atromitos Athinon 0 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0
Kalloni 1 Panathinaikos 0
Levadiakos 1 Panthrakikos 1
Panionios 2 Asteras Tripolis 1
PAS Giannina 2 Xanthi 2
Saturday, September 13
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 OFI Crete 0
PAOK Salonika 3 Niki Volos 0
Veria 2 Kerkyra 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Veria 3 3 0 0 6 3 9
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 3 2 1 0 8 1 7
3 Kalloni 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
5 Atromitos Athinon 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
-------------------------
6 Panionios 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
7 PAS Giannina 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
8 Kerkyra 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
9 Panathinaikos 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
10 Asteras Tripolis 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
11 OFI Crete 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
12 Levadiakos 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
13 Panthrakikos 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
14 Xanthi 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
15 Panaitolikos Agrinion 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
-------------------------
16 Ergotelis 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
-------------------------
17 Platanias 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
18 Niki Volos 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 15
Ergotelis v Platanias (1630)