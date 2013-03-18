March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 18
Panthrakikos 0 Xanthi 2
Sunday, March 17
Atromitos Athinon 0 Asteras Tripolis 2
Kerkyra 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
PAOK Salonika 2 Panathinaikos 0
Platanias 2 Panionios 1
Saturday, March 16
AEK Athens 2 Veria 1
Levadiakos 1 OFI Crete 1
PAS Giannena 2 Aris Salonika 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 26 22 3 1 57 14 69
-------------------------
2 Asteras Tripolis 26 16 5 5 37 16 53
3 PAOK Salonika 26 15 7 4 41 19 52
4 Atromitos Athinon 26 10 11 5 23 19 41
5 PAS Giannena 26 10 8 8 24 20 38
-------------------------
6 Panathinaikos 26 9 10 7 28 26 35
7 Xanthi 26 9 7 10 24 23 34
8 Panionios 26 10 1 15 29 36 31
9 Levadiakos 26 8 6 12 19 31 30
10 Platanias 26 8 6 12 26 33 30
11 AEK Athens 26 8 5 13 21 30 29
12 OFI Crete 26 7 7 12 27 38 28
13 Veria 26 6 9 11 21 30 27
14 Panthrakikos 26 7 5 14 22 31 26
-------------------------
15 Aris Salonika 26 5 10 11 26 39 25
16 Kerkyra 26 4 8 14 14 34 20
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Panathinaikos deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation