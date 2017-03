ZURICH Aug 4 Former Greece coach Fernando Santos has been banned for eight competitive international matches after he was sent off at the end of the World Cup match against Costa Rica, FIFA said on Monday.

FIFA said in a statement that Santos, who was sent off at the end of extra time of the round-of-16 tie on June 29, had been guilty of "several acts of unsporting conduct towards the match officials."

Costa Rica went on to win on penalties and the 59-year-old coach parted company with Greece as his contract expired at the end of the tournament. He has since been replaced by Italian Claudio Ranieri.

FIFA said it its disciplinary panel had also banned Italian official Aldo Esposito for six games after he was sent off during the 1-0 defeat by Uruguay in the group stage.

