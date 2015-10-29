ATHENS Oct 29 Michael Skibbe has been appointed the new coach of Greece, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) announced on Thursday.

The 50-year-old German, who has coached a host of German and Turkish clubs in a coaching career that began in 1988, has agreed a two-year deal with EPO.

He succeeds Uruguayan Sergio Markarian, who was sacked after less than six months, and will lead Greece in the qualification challenge for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"Mr. Michael Skibbe will be the new coach of the national team, following a decision taken by the Executive Committee of the Greek Football Federation," said a brief EPO media statement.

"Mr. Skibbe will sign a cooperation agreement with EPO lasting until the completion of the qualification stage of the 2018 World Cup, which will automatically be renewed up to the end of the World Cup finals in Russia should we qualify."

