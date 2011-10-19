ATHENS Oct 19 The Greek Super League has put forward a proposal for the country's top flight to be expanded to 18 teams in order to solve ongoing legal disputes which have caused a chaotic start to the season, league officials said.

Two places in the 16-team Super League are still to be filled with seven rounds of matches played. The second and third divisions are yet to kick off as a result of the situation.

The problem was created after Olympiakos Volos and Kavala were demoted to Greece's second tier in July for their involvement in match-fixing.

The Super League must decide whether to incorporate the two sides relegated last season, Larissa and Panserraikos, or the fourth and fifth teams in last season's second division, Levadiakos and Doxa Dramas, and is now proposing that all four clubs play in the Super League.

The Hellenic Federation (EPO) has agreed to examine the proposal which will be officially presented to them on Friday.

An EPO spokesman said a decision was expected next Tuesday following the organisation's general assembly.

(Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)