ATHENS Nov 25 Top flight soccer matches in Greece will resume this weekend after the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) said on Tuesday it would lift the suspension imposed after a referring official was attacked by two men.

The suspension was lifted after the Super League elected a new president on Monday and gave assurances to the EPO that it would work to stamp out violence in the game.

"Although EPO is not fully satisfied with the content of the letter that shows and illustrates the very large operational problems of the league, it believes that it is a step in the right direction," the EPO said in a statement on Tuesday.

"For that reason we will appoint referees so that the national competitions can continue and be completed smoothly."

No matches were played last weekend after the EPO announced it would not appoint any referees in the wake of the violent attack on 45-year-old Christoforos Zografos, the assistant director of the Central Refereeing Committee (KED).

Zografos was severely beaten with wooden clubs by two men in the Kolonosarea of Western Athens in what the EPO described as a "murderous attack".

The Super League elected Giorgos Borovilos, who is the president of Asteras Tripolis, as president on Monday after he secured 13 votes out of the 16 teams in the league, with Panthrakikos chief Dimitris Tzelepis elected as his deputy.

It then contacted the EPO and said it would work to stamp out any violence in the game, while it had contacted the Greek Justice Ministry to pursue investigations into "any open cases concerning football which continue to cast shadows over the game and which are driving fans away from stadiums".

"All of the clubs clearly condemn the unacceptable and inhuman attack on Mr Zografos and we all wish him a speedy recovery," the Super League said in a statement on their website.

Matches scheduled for this weekend would go ahead as planned with the games that were not played last weekend to be rescheduled for Jan. 10-11, 2015.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)