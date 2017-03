ATHENS Dec 3 PAOK Salonika secured a superb 2-1 win at Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Super League to five points.

PAOK side went ahead through striker Stefanos Athanasiadis two minutes before halftime, but the hosts struck back immediately through Spanish midfielder David Fuster who fired in a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

PAOK were undaunted by the setback, however, continuously pressing the hosts and deservedly clinching the three points with a superb long-range strike by Argentine forward Facundo Pereyra six minutes after the interval.

PAOK soaked up late pressure from Olympiakos to claim a famous win and move five points clear of their second-placed opponents after 11 matches. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)