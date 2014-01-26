ATHENS Jan 26 Olympiakos Piraeus continued their dominant form at the Super League summit on Sunday with a comfortable 2-0 away win at Skoda Xanthi, extending their unbeaten run to 21 league matches.

Michel's title holders have only dropped points with draws on two occasions so far - both of those coming away from home - and another win never looked in doubt as goals from Nigerian striker Michael Olaitan and Spanish midfielder Ariel Ibagaza saw the Reds overcome Xanthi.

Olaitan bundled home from close range in the 24th minute after Avraam Papadopoulos's header fell into his path to open the scoring, and it was the Nigerian's defence-splitting pass which sent Ibagaza clean through to score with a minute left.

The result was Olympiakos's 19th victory of what has been an unstoppable season to date, with PAOK Salonica still 11 points behind after they also won.

PAOK ran out 4-1 home winners against struggling Veria with Greece striker Dimitris Salpigidis scoring a brace to notch up his sixth and seventh goals of the campaign.

Panathinaikos's recent improvement continued as the Greens picked up a 1-0 home win over Platanias that keeps Giannis Anastasiou's team in fourth spot and on course for a place in the end of season playoffs which determines Greece's second Champions League spot and Europa League places.

On-loan Newcastle midfielder Mehdi Abeid scored his fifth goal of what is turning out to be a fruitful season for the Algerian who has established himself as a first team regular for the Greek club since joining in the summer. (Editing by Martyn Herman)