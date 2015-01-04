ATHENS Jan 4 Olympiakos Piraeus started the New Year with an angry coach and jeers from the crowd despite a 2-1 home victory over Platanias on Sunday that kept them a point behind leaders PAOK Salonika.

"They (the fans) have a right to complain," said coach Michel of his side's lacklustre performance.

"The only other thing I could do at the moment is get my boots on and go out on the pitch myself to make passes and score goals," added the former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder.

"This was a match we must forget instantly, we played without any fluidity and made far too many mistakes. Things must improve."

Despite Kostas Mitroglou's 73rd-minute winner clinching the three points after Juan Aguilera had cancelled out Delvin N'Dinga's opener for Olympiakos, the fans showed their frustration at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium.

PAOK continue to lead the way with 37 points after Angelos Anastasiadis' side twice came from behind to defeat Panionios 3-2 at the Toumba on Saturday.

Greece striker Stefanos Athanasiadis scored the winner from the penalty spot with 18 minutes left for his ninth goal of the season.

Panathinaikos remained third on 29 points despite their match against PAS Giannina being abandoned after 31 minutes due to thick fog. A new date is expected to be set for the match to be continued. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)