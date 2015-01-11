ATHENS Jan 11 Vitor Pereira, the new Olympiakos Piraeus coach, celebrated a winning start to his reign on Sunday as the champions won 3-1 at Skoda Xanthi to take over top spot in the Superleague from PAOK Salonika.

While PAOK slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Asteras Tripolis, former Porto manager Pereira was left celebrating when his first match in charge saw his men leapfrog Salonika to go two points clear.

The 46-year-old Portuguese, who replaced Spanish coach Michel on Wednesday, was delighted to pick up three hard-earned points through two goals from Kostas Mitroglou, in the 19th and 53rd minutes, and a 30th minute strike from Mathieu Dossevi.

Xanthi's Argentine midfielder Adrian Lucero grabbed a consolation eight minutes from time.

"It was a difficult game for us against a team that have not lost at home this season but we got the win and moved up to first place, where we want to stay until the end of the season," said Pereira, who guided Porto to two Portuguese titles.

Olympiakos now have 39 points from 17 matches, two points ahead of PAOK, who were well beaten by the fourth-placed Asteras. Giannis Gianniotas scored twice for the home side.

Panathinaikos are four points behind PAOK in third after a Marcus Berg hat-trick helped the home side complete a 5-0 rout of Ergotelis. (Editing by Ian Chadband)