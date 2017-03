ATHENS, March 16 PAOK Salonica have parted company with coach Angelos Anastasiadis, the Greek Super League club announced on Monday.

The 62-year-old's third spell at the helm has come to an end following a goalless draw at home to Asteras Tripolis on Sunday which left the team 10 points adrift of leaders Olympiakos Piraeus and second-placed Panathinaikos.

"PAOKFC announces its decision to end its cooperation with coach Angelos Anastasiadis," the club said in a statement.

Anastasiadis' deputy Giorgos Georgiadis has been appointed the interim coach until the end of the season. (Reporting by Graham Wood; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)