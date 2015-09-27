ATHENS, Sept 27 A solitary goal from Nigerian forward Abdul Ajagun provided Panathinaikos with a hard-earned 1-0 home win over Platanias on Sunday which ensured the Greens kept in touch with leaders and arch rivals Olympiakos Piraeus in the Greek Superleague.

Ajagun struck on the stroke of half-time to settle a tightly contested affair in which Panathinaikos were jeered in spells by their own fans at the Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium.

Coach Giannis Anastasiou has been under pressure following the club's elimination from the Champions League qualifying rounds and Europa League playoffs, but club president Giannis Alafouzos has continued to back the former Greece international.

"Patience is required; the players were anxious because of the huge pressure that is on them and it showed," Anastasiou told reporters.

"It wasn't a god day football wise in terms of the style but you have to be able to win on the bad days as well. We don't yet have the leaders with personality who can bring calmness to the rest of the group but this will come."

Despite the under-par performance Panathinaikos recorded their fourth win in five matches to lie second in the standings with 12 points, three points behind Marco Silva's Olympiakos.

Olympiakos remain the only team in the league with a 100 percent record after thumping PAS Giannina 5-1 on Saturday.

PAOK Salonica continued their impressive form with a 2-1 away win in Athens over Atromitos Athinon, with deadline day signing Dimitar Berbatov scoring his first goal for the club.

Igor Tudor's side moved up to third place with 10 points.

