ATHENS Oct 4 Olympiakos Piraeus chalked up their sixth win in as many games on Sunday as an impressive first-half display and quality saves from Spanish goalkeeper Roberto secured a 2-0 victory at PAOK Salonika.

Marco Silva's men, who secured a historic first win in England with their stunning 3-2 midweek Champions League victory at Arsenal, refused to be intimidated by the hostile atmosphere at the Toumba Stadium.

Greek international midfielder Kostas Fortounis laid on both first half goals from Nigerian striker Brown Ideye and Serbian midfielder Luka Milivojevic.

Roberto then made a string of fine saves in the second half to ensure Olympiakos maintained their 100 percent record and restored their three-point lead over arch rivals Panathinaikos at the top of the table.

The result left PAOK in fifth place, eight points adrift of the leaders.

Panathinaikos had kept the pressure on Olympiakos with a hard-earned 1-0 win at Skoda Xanthi on Saturday thanks to a goal from Danish defender Rasmus Thelander. That moved them temporarily level on 15 points.

AEK Athens continued their encouraging form in their first season back in the top flight after a two-year absence with a 1-0 home victory against Atromitos -- a result which kept them third in the table.

AEK have picked up 13 points from their six matches and are two points behind second-placed Panathinaikos. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)