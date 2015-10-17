ATHENS Oct 17 Leaders Olympiakos Piraeus chalked up their seventh straight Super League win as a strong second-half display saw them beat AEK Athens 4-0 on Saturday to maintain their perfect record.

Goals from Alberto Botia, Brown Ideye and a Kostas Fortounis double secured victory at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the first Athens derby of the season.

The result extended Olympiakos' 100 percent start to the season and their lead at the top of the table to six points over Panathinaikos, who host PAS Giannina on Monday.

Marco Silva's side were on the back foot for long spells in the first period but still managed a 1-0 halftime lead thanks to Spanish defender Botia's header from a 28th-minute corner.

Visitors AEK, back in the top flight after a two-year absence following bankruptcy, have surprised many pundits with their solid early season form, and the Yellows were unlucky on numerous occasions in the opening period.

But Olympiakos' superior stamina and quality showed in the second half with three goals in the last 20 minutes, including a 90th minute Fortounis penalty, for a comfortable win in the end.

"We are delighted with the seven wins in a row," Silva told reporters. "All of this is down to the hard work we are putting in day in and day out on the training pitches.

"Olympiakos is a team that knows how to win but it's also a team that works extremely hard... having said that we didn't have things all our own way and much more work is needed because we have many things to improve on still," added the Portuguese.

AEK were replaced in third spot by Panionios, who defeated AEL Kallonis 2-0.

PAOK Salonica, 11 points adrift of Olympiakos in fifth, visit lowly city rivals Iraklis on Sunday looking to make up ground on the top three. (Editing by Ken Ferris)