ATHENS Dec 13 Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit with a 1-0 home win over Panaitolikos that took them 11 points clear at the top of the domestic championship on Sunday.

Alejandro Domiquez scored on the stroke of halftime to secure a 14th win from 14 matches, including an automatic 3-0 victory over Panathinaikos after the match was cancelled due to crowd violence.

Olympiakos were smarting from a 3-0 home defeat by Arsenal in Group F which saw them exit Europe's elite club competition and drop into the Europa League on Wednesday.

Panathinaikos Greece striker Nikos Karelis was again on target as he inspired them to a 2-0 win over Asteras Tripolis behind closed doors which moved the Greens up to second place.

Karelis, who scored the only goal in last weekend's win at Veria, latched on to Mladen Petric's pass to open the scoring after 72 minutes with a powerful shot for his eighth of the season.

The 23-year-old then turned provider for substitute Nikos Kaltsas to seal the three points in added time.

There were no fans inside the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium to see the match with Panathinaikos serving the first of a four-game supporter ban for the rioting which prevented the recent Athens derby against Olympiakos Piraeus from taking place.

The win lifted the Greens one point above AEK Athens, who drew 1-1 at Panionios 24 hours earlier, to 28 points. (Editing by Ken Ferris)