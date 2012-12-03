ATHENS Dec 3 Roger Guerreiro's missed penalty did not prevent struggling AEK Athens finally moving off the foot of the Super League table on Monday with a 2-1 win over PAS Giannina at the Olympic Stadium.

The cash-strapped club, who have been at the bottom since the start of the season after their worst ever start, earned the three points thanks to goals from Taxiarchis Foundas and Andreas Stamatis.

AEK are on 11 points along with bottom three Skoda Xanthi, Aris Salonika and Veria.

The Athens club took the lead in only the second minute when Foundas tapped home from close range to round off a fine passing move.

Alexis Michail nodded in an equaliser after 26 minutes, and when Guerreiro missed his penalty just before halftime the game appeared to be heading for a draw.

However, AEK were not to be denied their third win of the season from 13 matches and it came when Foundas turned provider eight minutes from the end with his freekick falling to substitute Stamatis who prodded home from close range.

"It was a very important victory for us because it allowed us to get off the bottom and also move closer to the other teams even on goal difference," jubilant AEK coach Ewald Lienen told reporters.

"Maybe it was not our best display but only the result counts and this was crucial psychologically and my team deserved this victory."

