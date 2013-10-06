ATHENS Oct 6 Kostas Mitroglou scored his fourth hat-trick of the season as Olympiakos Piraeus thumped Veria 6-0 on Sunday to continue their dominant form at the top of the Greek Super League.

They were in irresistible form at their Georgios Karaiskakis stadium, with the inspired Mitroglou the chief beneficiary, opening the scoring in only the eighth minute before adding a second 12 minutes later to give the Reds a 2-0 lead at half-time.

The home side ran riot in the second half, with on-loan Arsenal midfielder Joel Campbell scoring twice and Giannis Maniatis also finding the net, while Mitroglou - who became the first Greek player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League in his team's 3-0 win over Anderlecht last week - completed his haul late on.

The win moved Olympiakos on to 19 points and ensured they maintained a three-point lead ahead of PAOK Salonika, who came from a goal down to beat Panathinaikos 2-1 at their Toumba stadium.

Swedish striker Marcus Berg opened the scoring for the Greens in the 21st minute but Miroslava Stoch levelled matters from the penalty spot six minutes later, before Stefanos Athanasiadis won it for PAOK with a 48th-minute header.