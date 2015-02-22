ATHENS Feb 22 Panathinaikos blew the Greek Super League title race wide open by beating leaders and arch rivals Olympiakos Piraeus 2-1 in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

An own goal by Olympiakos left back Arthur Masuaku four minutes after halftime and a Mladen Petric goal in the 78th saw Giannis Anastasiou's team claim the spoils.

The win means Panathinaikos, who now have 55 points from 25 games, have moved within three points of Vitor Pereira's Olympiakos team with nine matches to play.

It was a niggly match which offered little as a spectacle on a rain-soaked evening at the Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium.

Alejandro Domiquez's stunning free kick at the end for Olympiakos was the highlight in terms of quality during a tense game played amid a heavy police presence for fear of crowd trouble.

However, apart from a few flares and objects thrown onto the pitch at various stages of the match, the clash finished without any major incidents.

PAOK Salonica stay five points behind Panathinaikos in third after getting back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at mid-table Veria. (Editing by Ken Ferris)