ATHENS, March 4 Greece's government will announce on Thursday if the top flight Super League will resume this weekend after it was suspended last week following crowd trouble at the Athens derby, officials said on Wednesday.

Deputy sports minister Stavros Kontonis met with Super League president Giorgos Borovilos and Hellenic Football Federation chief Giorgos Girtzikisto to discuss the clubs' blueprint of proposals for tackling violence.

"There is no decision just yet (on restarting the league), Mr Kontonis will make his announcement on Thursday morning," Girtzikis told reporters after the meeting.

"We had a very productive meeting where we analysed many issues that will come into effect over the next few days and more at the end of the season," he added.

"I think we are heading in the right direction in addressing violence, which is what all this is about; everything that has been said is based on logic and we have to prevent a repetition of what has gone on several times this season during matches."

