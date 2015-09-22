ATHENS, Sept 22 Olympiakos Piraeous continued their 100 percent start to the Super League season with a 3-1 win at Skoda Xanthi thanks to a Kostas Fortounis double on Tuesday to open a five-point lead over AEK Athens at the top.

Swedish forward Jimmy Durmaz put them ahead with a long-range strike three minutes before halftime but they were pegged back five minutes after the break by Nikolay Dimitrov's strike.

Olympiakos's Greece midfielder Fortounis then struck twice, including a penalty, in three minutes just after the hour to seal the win for Marco Silva's side who have 12 points.

Their fourth straight league victory was the perfect tonic for the Red and Whites, who suffered a 3-0 home defeat by Bayern Munich in their Champions League Group F opener last week.

On Wednesday, AEK, who are second with seven points from three games, visit fellow title hopefuls PAOK Salonika, while Olympiakos's arch-rivals Panathinaikos host Levadiakos.

The fourth-placed Greens are six points off the pace after a a 1-0 defeat at Panionios last week and the pressure is building on coach Giannis Anastasiou after their elimination from the Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds. (Editing by Ken Ferris)