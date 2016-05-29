ATHENS May 29 PAOK Salonika moved one step closer to clinching Greece's second spot in Champions League qualifying after a goalless draw at AEK Athens on Sunday.

Interim coach Vladimir Ivic's team produced a determined display in an incident-packed match at the Olympic Stadium in which both sides were reduced to 10 players and hit the woodwork.

PAOK had Greece defender Giorgos Tzavellas dismissed in the 32nd minute while AEK's Czech forward Tomas Pekhart was sent off after picking up a second booking five minutes after halftime.

PAOK need a draw in their final match at home against Panathinaikos to secure top spot in the playoff mini league and join Super League champions Olympiakos in the Champions League.

Panathinaikos, who can claim the Champions League spot if they beat PAOK, needed a late Sebastian Leto goal to beat visitors Panionios 1-0.

PAOK host Panathinaikos and Panionios entertain AEK on Tuesday. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)