ATHENS, March 2 The Greek Cup semi-final first leg between PAOK Salonika and Olympiakos Piraeus was abandoned due to a mass pitch invasion in the closing minutes on Wednesday.

With Super League champions Olympiakos leading 2-1 in the 86th minute at a hostile Toumba stadium, PAOK were denied what looked like a clear penalty when Slovakia midfielder Robert Mak was felled by visiting keeper Stefano Kampino.

PAOK's players and supporters were incensed at the decision, prompting large groups of fans to storm on to the pitch with riot police forced to intervene.

Fans fought running battles with police, hurling flares and missiles before being dispersed.

Olympiakos will be awarded an automatic 3-0 victory as a result, a scoreline which gives PAOK a huge task if they are to overturn the tie in the second leg on April 6.

It was the second time in Greece this season a match has been stopped following the Athens derby last November involving Panathinaikos and Olympiakos which was called off due to violent clashes between fans and police before kickoff.

Greek football has been continuously plagued by crowd trouble and PAOK can expect a hefty punishment.

