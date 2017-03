ATHENS Nov 14 Matches in all of Greece's professional soccer leagues have been suspended indefinitely after an official from the country's referees' committee was hospitalised following a violent attack, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) said on Friday.

According to police, 45-year-old Christoforos Zografos, the assistant director of the Central Refereeing Committee (KED), was beaten with wooden clubs in the early hours of Friday by two men on a motorcycle in the area of Kolonos in Western Athens.

"After an emergency meeting of the Board of Directors, EPO has decided not to appoint referees from Monday (17/11) following the murderous attack on a member of the KED/EPO, hence the indefinite postponement of all matches in all divisions in order to protect those involved," EPO said in a statement. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Toby Davis)