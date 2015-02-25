ATHENS Feb 25 Matches in Greece's professional soccer leagues have been suspended indefinitely in a crackdown on violence, the Super League said on Wednesday.

The move follows a pitch invasion at the end of the Athens derby last weekend and a Super League board meeting which ended in a brawl on Tuesday, with Greece's recently-elected Syriza ruling party aiming to stamp out the problem of crowd violence.

"What we have been informed is that the Super League and the Football League have been suspended indefinitely," Super League president Giorgos Borovilos told reporters.

"We have a new government who are looking to bring this subject up for discussion and implement state laws related to it." (Editing by Ken Ferris)