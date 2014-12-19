ATHENS Dec 19 Cash-strapped Super League strugglers Niki Volos could be forced to withdraw from Greece's top flight after the team was ordered on Friday to forfeit their next game against Panaitolikos after failing to pay players.

The Super League announced that due to the "withholding of money from the team", it had no option but to apply league regulations, cancelling this Sunday's scheduled fixture against Panaitolikos and handing Niki Volos an automatic 3-0 defeat.

"Following today's general assembly, we have taken the decision not to stage Niki Volos' next match against Panaitolikos," Super League president George Borovilos said in a statement.

"If, however, they manage to pay their players next week the team will be able to play again in the league. There is a withholding money from the team and although cancelling a match in this way is not ideal we are obliged to apply the regulations."

Following promotion from the Football League, Greece's second tier, Volos have struggled with financial problems as well as form on the pitch.

The club from Thessaly are bottom of the 16-team Super League and there are fears that they may be forced to pull out of the division if the club cannot solve its financial issues. (editing by Justin Palmer)