Oct 24 Three Guatemala players have been banned for life by FIFA for their involvement in match-fixing in national team and club games, soccer's world governing body said on Wednesday.

The trio - Guillermo Ramirez Ortega, Yony Wilson Flores Monroy and Gustavo Adolfo Cabrera Marroquin - had already been banned by the Guatemalan Football Association in September.

The move by FIFA's disciplinary committee extends the lifetime bans internationally and makes them "final and binding", the governing body said in a statement.

The three games the players were accused of being involved in fixing include one club match - the CONCACAF Champions League game between Mexico's Santos Laguna and Guatemalan club CSD Municipal which Santos won 6-1 in October, 2010.

The players were also found to have been involved in fixing Guatemala's 3-2 friendly defeat by Costa Rica in May 2012 and last June's 2-0 loss in a friendly with Venezuela. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Ken Ferris)