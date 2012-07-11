BERLIN, July 11 Bundesliga club Hamburg SV and Corinthians have agreed terms for the transfer of striker Paolo Guerrero with the player already on his way to Brazil to pass a medical check, the German club said on Wednesday.

Peru international Guerrero, 28, who has played a total of 161 games and scored 47 goals in Germany's Bundesliga, joined Hamburg in 2006 after a two-year stint at Bayern Munich.

"Both teams have agreed on the transfer," Hamburg sports director Frank Arnesen told reporters. "It is a big thing for Paolo to play for such a club and we wish him all the best."

Guerrero, who has a well-recorded fear of flying, was banned for eight games last season following a violent tackle on VfB Stuttgart keeper Sven Ulreich in March. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)