Soccer-Leicester's Vardy has no regrets over rejecting Arsenal
Feb 23 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy said he has no regrets over rejecting a move to Arsenal during the close season despite the Premier League champions' recent struggles.
BERLIN, July 11 Bundesliga club Hamburg SV and Corinthians have agreed terms for the transfer of striker Paolo Guerrero with the player already on his way to Brazil to pass a medical check, the German club said on Wednesday.
Peru international Guerrero, 28, who has played a total of 161 games and scored 47 goals in Germany's Bundesliga, joined Hamburg in 2006 after a two-year stint at Bayern Munich.
"Both teams have agreed on the transfer," Hamburg sports director Frank Arnesen told reporters. "It is a big thing for Paolo to play for such a club and we wish him all the best."
Guerrero, who has a well-recorded fear of flying, was banned for eight games last season following a violent tackle on VfB Stuttgart keeper Sven Ulreich in March. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Feb 23 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy said he has no regrets over rejecting a move to Arsenal during the close season despite the Premier League champions' recent struggles.
Feb 23 Eastern Sports Club coach Chan Yuen-ting was comforted by her opposite number Luiz Felipe Scolari after her Asian Champions League debut at Chinese powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande ended in a nightmarish 7-0 defeat.
MELBOURNE, Feb 23 A-League team Western Sydney Wanderers have been fined A$20,000 ($15,000) for bringing the game into "disrepute" after fans displayed an offensive banner during their clash with Sydney FC on Saturday.