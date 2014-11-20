Riyadh Nov 20 Substitute Said Al-Ruzaiqi grabbed a 16-minute hat-trick as Oman reached the semi-finals of the Gulf Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Kuwait on Thursday, while holders the United Arab of Emirates also reached the last four.

The UAE tasted their first victory in three matches by beating Iraq 2-0 with two goals from Ali Mabkhout, who tops the tournament scoring charts with four.

Oman, who secured their first win in nine Gulf Cup matches since they clinched the title in 2009, topped Group B with five points, ahead of the UAE on goal difference, with Kuwait a point behind and Iraq bottom of the standings on one.

Oman will now face Qatar, who reached the semis despite failing to win any of their three matches, while the UAE will play hosts Saudi Arabia.

Oman took the lead in the 44th minute through Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali, a minute after Al-Ruzaiqi entered the fray, replacing the injured Mohammed Al-Siyabi.

Al-Ruzaiqi, who joined the Oman squad as an injury replacement 10 days ago, grabbed his first international goal three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

He completed his hat-trick with two goals inside the first 15 minutes of the second half before Al-Muqbali grabbed his second to complete the romp.

Captain and goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi said he wished he could be in Oman to see the celebrations. "It is an historical victory," he said.

In Riyadh, the UAE scored twice in the second half through Mabkhout, the first a thunderbolt from outside the area. (Additional reporting by Ahmed Maher; editing by Toby Davis)