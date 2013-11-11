Nov 11 The six countries that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have endured a lean time recently in international football. Here are data on their home attendances in the Asian qualifying section for the 2014 event, their performance in these qualifers and historical World Cup achievments, plus their FIFA world rankings: present, high, low and average. GULF COUNTRIES' HOME ATTENDANCES IN 2014 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING Country Games Highest Lowest Average Saudi Arabia 4 62,740 15,000 32,649 Oman 7 28,360 4,500 17,737 Kuwait 4 20,000 10,000 16,875 Qatar 8 12,870 6,500 9,832 Bahrain 3 18,000 3,000 8,667 UAE 4 10,000 3,179 7,542 2014 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING PERFORMANCE Country Round* Position Points Saudi Arabia First group stage 3 6 Oman Second group stage 4 9 Kuwait First group stage 3 8 Qatar Second group stage 4 7 Bahrain First group stage 3 9 UAE First group stage 4 3 (In the Asian section of World Cup qualifying, four teams were in each group in the first group stage, five teams were in each group for the second group stage) FIFA WORLD RANKINGS Country Current High Date Low Date Average Saudi Arabia 101 21 Jul-04 126 Dec-12 50 Oman 92 50 Aug-04 117 Jul-03 88 Kuwait 109 24 Dec-98 128 Nov-08 80 Qatar 105 51 Nov-93 113 Nov-10 81 Bahrain 123 44 Sep-04 139 Mar-00 95 UAE 71 42 Nov-98 138 Jan-12 81 WORLD CUP ACHIEVEMENTS Best performance Finals appearances Country Stage Round Year Most recent Number Saudi Arabia Finals Last-16 1994 2006 4 Oman Quals* FGS** 2002, 2014 - - Kuwait Finals Group 1982 1982 1 Qatar Quals* FGS** 1990, 1998 2002, 2014 - - Bahrain Quals* Play-off 2006, 2010 - - UAE Finals Group 1990 1990 1 * Quals = Asian qualifying section ** FGS = final group stage of Asian qualifying (Reporting by Matt Smith in Dubai, editing by Robert Woodward)