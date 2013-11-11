Nov 11 The six countries that make up the Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC) have endured a lean time recently in
international football.
Here are data on their home attendances in the Asian
qualifying section for the 2014 event, their performance in
these qualifers and historical World Cup achievments, plus their
FIFA world rankings: present, high, low and average.
GULF COUNTRIES' HOME ATTENDANCES IN 2014 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING
Country Games Highest Lowest Average
Saudi Arabia 4 62,740 15,000 32,649
Oman 7 28,360 4,500 17,737
Kuwait 4 20,000 10,000 16,875
Qatar 8 12,870 6,500 9,832
Bahrain 3 18,000 3,000 8,667
UAE 4 10,000 3,179 7,542
2014 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING PERFORMANCE
Country Round* Position Points
Saudi Arabia First group stage 3 6
Oman Second group stage 4 9
Kuwait First group stage 3 8
Qatar Second group stage 4 7
Bahrain First group stage 3 9
UAE First group stage 4 3
(In the Asian section of World Cup qualifying, four teams were
in each group in the first group stage, five teams were in each
group for the second group stage)
FIFA WORLD RANKINGS
Country Current High Date Low Date
Average
Saudi Arabia 101 21 Jul-04 126 Dec-12 50
Oman 92 50 Aug-04 117 Jul-03 88
Kuwait 109 24 Dec-98 128 Nov-08 80
Qatar 105 51 Nov-93 113 Nov-10 81
Bahrain 123 44 Sep-04 139 Mar-00 95
UAE 71 42 Nov-98 138 Jan-12 81
WORLD CUP ACHIEVEMENTS
Best performance Finals appearances
Country Stage Round Year Most recent Number
Saudi Arabia Finals Last-16 1994 2006 4
Oman Quals* FGS** 2002, 2014 - -
Kuwait Finals Group 1982 1982 1
Qatar Quals* FGS** 1990, 1998
2002, 2014 - -
Bahrain Quals* Play-off 2006, 2010 - -
UAE Finals Group 1990 1990 1
* Quals = Asian qualifying section
** FGS = final group stage of Asian qualifying
