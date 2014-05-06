BERLIN May 6 Strugglers Hamburg SV could have top striker Pierre Michel Lasogga and Swiss defender Johan Djourou back for their season finale against Mainz 05 on Saturday after the pair recovered from injuries and returned to team training on Tuesday.

Lasogga, who had been out with a muscle injury for more than five weeks, did not fire on all cylinders during training on Tuesday but looked en route to full fitness.

Hamburg, in the relegation playoff place a point ahead of Nuremberg and two above last-placed Eintracht Braunschweig, are in desperate need of the young German's scoring skills after four straight defeats where they conceded 12 goals and scored four.

Lasogga, who was at some point in contention for a World Cup spot with the German squad but looks to have missed his chance due to the injury, has scored 12 league goals this season.

"We are bringing them gradually back into the team," Hamburg coach Mirko Slomka told reporters. "Lasogga would do the team a lot of good because we have not been rewarded in attack in the last games."

A win against Mainz would throw Hamburg, who are the only team never before been relegated from the Bundesliga, a lifeline by hanging on to the relegation playoff spot. They cannot catch 15th-placed VfB Stuttgart.

They can still keep it with a defeat as long as Nuremberg and Braunschweig lose their games as well.

