LONDON Dec 3 Scottish Premier League club Hearts said on Monday they had settled a 450,000 pound ($724,300) tax bill that had threatened the club's survival.

Hearts agreed last month to pay the bill in two instalments and have now cleared the full amount on today's deadline.

The Edinburgh club, where Lithuanian Vladimir Romanov is the main shareholder, is seeking to raise further funds through a share issue which closes later this month.

Hearts have total debts of around 24 million pounds and their plight has added to fears over the stability of Scottish soccer after 54-times champions Rangers collapsed last season.

The Glasgow club have relaunched under new management but has had to start out in the fourth tier of the Scottish game.

The 12 Scottish Premier League clubs agreed on Monday to pursue talks on moving to a new structure featuring two top divisions comprising 24 teams.

The change would be part of efforts to put Scottish soccer on a sounder financial footing. ($1 = 0.6213 British pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Ed Osmond)