TEGUCIGALPA, July 29 Costa Rican Hernan Medford took charge of Honduras on Tuesday, replacing World Cup coach Luis Fernando Suarez.

"We signed a contract for one year with the option to renew...but as I've always said you keep your place with results so if you don't get good results you've got to go home," Medford told reporters.

The 46-year-old former striker will take control for the first time when Honduras play in the Central American Cup in the United States from Sept. 3.

Suarez resigned after his team lost all three matches to finish bottom of their group at the World Cup in Brazil last month.

Medford spent the last two seasons with Honduran club Real Espana, winning the title in 2013, and coached Costa Rica from 2006-08.

He played for club sides in Europe and Mexico and for Costa Rica at the 1990 and 2002 World Cups, helping his country reach the second round at the former.

The top four teams at the Central American Cup qualify for next year's CONCACAF Gold Cup and the winners earn a berth in the Centenary Copa America in the U.S. in 2016. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia, writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)