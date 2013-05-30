May 30 Here is a look the career of Mark Hughes, 49, who was appointed manager of Stoke City on Thursday:

* PLAYING DAYS

- Hughes was born in Wrexham, Wales in November 1963

- Joined Manchester United from school in 1980 and made his first-team debut in the 1983-84 season, quickly establishing himself as a powerful forward.

- Played for his country for the first time in 1984 and went on to win 72 caps, scoring16 goals.

- Won the FA Cup with United in 1985. Later that year joined Barcelona but did not settle at the Nou Camp and was loaned to Bayern Munich the following season.

- Returned to Manchester United in 1988 for a then club record of 1.8 million pounds ($2.72 million).

- Enjoying seven successful years at the club, he won two league titles, two more FA Cups, the League Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup.

- Joined Chelsea in 1995 and contributed to the club winning the FA Cup and Cup Winners' Cup.

- Ended his playing days at Southampton, Everton and finally Blackburn Rovers in 2002, helping them regain a Premier League place.

- Hughes also was the first player to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award twice, in 1989 and 1991.

* MANAGEMENT CAREER

- Appointed Welsh coach in 1999 and, having narrowly failed to qualify for the Euro 2004 finals, began his club management career by joining Blackburn Rovers and steering them away from relegation in his first season in charge.

- After four years at Blackburn, during which time he led them to their first FA Cup semi-final in 40 years, Hughes replaced former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson at Manchester City in June 2008.

- Hughes led City to 10th place in 2008-09. Despite losing only two of 17 games the following season, with the club sixth in the table, Hughes was sacked in December 2009. Seven months later he was named manager at Fulham.

- Led the club to eighth in the Premier League at the end of the 2010-11 season and into the Europa League via the Fair Play League.

- Hughes left Fulham in June 2011, less than a year after taking over.

- Appointed as new manager of Queens Park Rangers he replaced Neil Warnock, who was sacked with the club 17th in the Premier League, one place above the relegation zone. The situation did not improve at the start of the 2012-2013 season and he was sacked in November 2012.

- Appointed manager at Stoke City on May 30.

