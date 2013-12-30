BUDAPEST Dec 30 Trinidad and Tobago defender Akeem Adams died in hospital on Monday after suffering a stroke, his Hungarian club Ferencvaros said in a statement.

Adams has undergone several operations since having a heart attack after a match in September and his condition turned critical over the weekend, Ferencvaros said on their website (www.fradi.hu).

Adams, 22, was taken to a Budapest hospital in September after he felt dizzy following Ferencvaros's 3-1 win over arch-rivals Ujpest.

He played six matches for the 26-times Hungarian champions this season and won eight international caps for Trinidad and Tobago.

Adams had only joined Ferencvaros in August, having previously played for W Connection, United Petrotin and Central in his homeland.

He played for his country in the under-17 World Cup in 2007, the under-20 World Cup two years later and the qualifying competition for the 2014 World Cup.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association had organised a fund-raising campaign in his homeland and thousands of people had bought "I support Akeem" tee-shirts.

