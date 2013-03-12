BERNE, March 12 Hungary will have to play their 2014 World Cup qualifier at home to Romania without spectators this month after their request to have the sanction provisionally lifted pending an appeal was rejected by sport's highest tribunal on Tuesday.

Hungary were ordered to play the match on March 22 behind closed doors after fans chanted anti-Semitic slogans and displayed offensive symbols during a friendly at home to Israel in August. The Hungarian Football Federation was also fined 40,000 euros.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said it would consider Hungary's appeal but the ban would remain in place until the case had been completed.

"The decision ruling that the match between Hungary and Romania on 22 March 2012 be played without spectators is maintained," said CAS in a statement.

"The arbitration in this matter is ongoing and an award on the merits will be issued at the end of the CAS procedure."

Hungary have already lost an appeal at FIFA, whose disciplinary committee imposed the ban.

FIFA issued an unusually-strongly worded statement at the time,

"The members of the FIFA disciplinary committee were unanimous in condemning an abhorrent episode of racism, anti-Semitism....perpetrated by supporters of the Hungarian national team," it said. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)