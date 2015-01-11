BUDAPEST Jan 11 Jeno Buzanszky, the last living member of Hungary's Magical Magyars of the 1950s, died on Sunday aged 89, a close friend of the family told Reuters.

Buzanszky, right back in the side that finished runners-up at the 1954 World Cup and won Olympic gold in 1952, had been in hospital since December.

Gyorgy Szollosi, director of Ferenc Puskas Academy and a close friend of the family, confirmed the news.

The Hungary side famously beat England 6-3 at Wembley Stadium in 1953, becoming the first overseas side ever to beat the English side on home soil.

Buzanszky played 49 times for Hungary and although he was the odd player in so-called the Golden Team, not playing for either Honved or MTK, he was known for his rock solid defending.

When he was first capped, against Bulgaria in a 1-1 draw in 1950, he was so proud he wore the number two shirt as pyjamas for six years.

Buzanszky also played played in the 1954 World Cup final against West Germany which they lost 3-2 in Bern and was a member of the Olympic team that won gold in 1952 in Helsinki.

Buzanszky was born and started his career in Dombovar and was signed by Pecs in 1946. A year later he moved to Dorog and ended his professional carrier there in 1960, having played 330 league games, scoring 25 goals.

Besides his Olympic gold in 1952 and the World Cup silver medal in 1954, Buzanszky was named National Athlete of Hungary in 2011, received the Prima Primissima Award in 2010 and was named as Honorary citizen of Dombovar and Dorog in 1991 and 1993. (Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas; editing by Martyn Herman)