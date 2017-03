BUDAPEST, Sept 18 Hungary have sacked coach Attila Pinter after eight months and only one competitive match in charge, the Hungarian Football Association (HFA) announced on Thursday.

The 48-year-old was appointed last December and since then Hungary lost two and won only one out of five matches and started their Euro 2016 qualification campaign on a sour note following a 2-1 defeat by Northern Ireland last week.

HFA president Sandor Csanyi named former Hertha Berlin midfielder Pal Dardai as the interim coach until the end of the year.

Hungary failed to qualify for a major tournament since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. (Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)