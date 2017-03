BUDAPEST May 25 Ujpest won their ninth Hungarian Cup by beating Diosgyor on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final at Ferenc Puskas Stadium on Sunday.

The Lilacs led through Andras Gosztonyi's own goal after six minutes but Diosgyor equalised when striker Patrik Bacsa tapped home in the 90th minute to force extra time.

Diosgyor, twice Cup winners, had defender Tamas Kadar sent off after his second yellow card in the 95th minute but hung on for a shootout in which defender Senad Husic and Willam Alves missed the target.

"It was a tough and good game, sadly only one team can win it. I am glad that we ended up winning, but we deserved it. Diosgyor equalised in the final minutes," Ujpest's Serbian coach Nebojsa Vignjevic said in a television interview. (Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas, editing by Ed Osmond)