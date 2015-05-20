BUDAPEST May 20 Ferencvaros produced a storming second half to beat league champions Videoton Fehervar 4-0 in the Hungarian Cup final at Groupama Arena in Budapest on Wednesday.

After a goalless first half, Ferencvaros scored four in the second, with three between the 54th and 70th minutes from Roland Varga, Bence Batik, Roland Lamah before Videoton's Roland Szolnoki scored an own goal with three minutes remaining.

"During halftime, the manager told us to be more precise with our passing game and we just did that," winger Varga told reporters." We beat a very good and composed opponent."

Ferencvaros manager Thomas Doll became the first German coach to win the Hungarian Cup.

"After the first half I barely thought that we could beat Videoton by as many as four goals," said Doll. "It was a good win for us."

(Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)