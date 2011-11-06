BUDAPEST Nov 6 Ferencvaros failed to provide the perfect send-off for former player Florian Albert, who was buried on Sunday before the team drew 0-0 with Paks in the Hungarian league.

Family and friends of Albert gathered to lay the former European footballer of the year to rest during an emotional funeral that drew hundreds of mourners to the Budapest cemetery.

Prime minister Viktor Orban, former team mates Kalman Meszoly, Gyula Rakosi and Albert's son, Florian Albert Jr., who also played for Ferencvaros and Hungary, accompanied the only Hungarian to win the European footballer of the year award in 1967.

Albert died on Monday aged 70 following complications after heart surgery.

Before the game the floodlights were switched off and 12,000 supporters lit candles and sparklers in the stadium which was named after him in 2007.

The Ferencvaros players wore special black shirts and supporters hung out a giant banner on the terraces saying "God shall be with you Emperor".

As well as winning four Hungarian titles with Ferencvaros, Albert was also in the team who won the 1965 Inter Cities Fairs Cup, precursor of the UEFA Cup, beating Juventus in the final in Turin.

A tall and elegant player with excellent close control, Albert was joint top scorer with four goals in the 1962 World Cup finals.