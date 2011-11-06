BUDAPEST Nov 6 Ferencvaros failed to
provide the perfect send-off for former
player Florian Albert, who was buried on Sunday before the team
drew 0-0 with Paks in the Hungarian league.
Family and friends of Albert gathered to lay the former
European footballer of the year to rest during an emotional
funeral that drew hundreds of mourners to the Budapest cemetery.
Prime minister Viktor Orban, former team mates Kalman
Meszoly, Gyula Rakosi and Albert's son, Florian Albert Jr., who
also played for Ferencvaros and Hungary, accompanied the only
Hungarian to win the European footballer of the year award in
1967.
Albert died on Monday aged 70 following complications after
heart surgery.
Before the game the floodlights were switched off and 12,000
supporters lit candles and sparklers in the stadium which was
named after him in 2007.
The Ferencvaros players wore special black shirts and
supporters hung out a giant banner on the terraces saying "God
shall be with you Emperor".
As well as winning four Hungarian titles with Ferencvaros,
Albert was also in the team who won the 1965 Inter Cities Fairs
Cup, precursor of the UEFA Cup, beating Juventus in the final in
Turin.
A tall and elegant player with excellent close control,
Albert was joint top scorer with four goals in the 1962 World
Cup finals.