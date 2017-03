BUDAPEST Jan 20 Portuguese Jose Manuel Gomes has been appointed as the new manager of Hungarian team Videoton, News Agency MTI reported on Sunday.

The 42-year-old replaces compatriot Paulo Sousa, who led the team since May 2011 but left to join the New York Redbulls earlier this month.

"I believe the new manager could pick up on what Sousa left, and with his own concept he can got results too", Istvan Garancsi, owner of Videoton, was quoted as saying by MTI.

Gomes worked as assistant coach at Greek side Panathinaikos last season and has previously had spells as with Benfica, Porto and Malaga.

Videoton are currently fourth with 26 points in the Hungarian league, 12 points adrift of leaders Gyor. (Reported by Zoltan Fazekas. Editing by Patrick Johnston)