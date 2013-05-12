BUDAPEST May 12 Gyor ETO won their first Hungarian championship in 30 years with a 1-0 victory over Ferencvaros on Sunday as closest title rivals Videoton lost 2-1 at Debrecen.

The club from Hungary's sixth largest city have 58 points from 27 games with three remaining, giving them an unassailable 10-point advantage over second-placed Videoton.

The title was the club's fourth and their first since 1983 when they were known as Raba ETO.

"I am proud of this team, but have to thank the club for bringing me back, for supporting me and the trust I received," coach Attila Pinter said in a television interview.

It is Pinter's second spell in charge at the club, having previously coached them for two years until March 2011. (Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas; editing by Josh Reich)