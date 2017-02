BUDAPEST May 12 Debrecen secured their sixth Hungarian championship in eight seasons on Saturday with a 4-0 home drubbing of Pecs.

Jozsef Nagy opened the floodgates with an own goal after 23 minutes and Algerian Selim Bouadla, Adam Bodi and Temas Kulcsar completed the rout.

"We deserved it because we have worked very hard all season," said manager Elemer Kondas after most of the 11,000 crowd spilled on to the pitch to celebrate.

"We also added a little bit of extra spice by going through the campaign unbeaten."

Debrecen have 68 points with two matches remaining, 11 ahead of second-placed Fehervar and Gyor ETO in third who both have three games left.

(Writing by Zoltan Fazekas, editing by Tony Jimenez)