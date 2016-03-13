BUDAPEST, March 13 - Former Hungary coach Jozsef Verebes has died at the age of 74, Hungarian news agency MTI reported on Sunday.

Verebes, nicknamed the Magician, had been suffering from a severe lung disease in the last few years.

The former coach most famously guided Gyor for two periods between 1981-1986 and 1993-1994, winning league titles in 1982 and 1983 to make them the first club outside Budapest to successfully defend their crown in the top flight.

He also worked as coach at Videoton, Kispest-Honved, Vasas Budapest, Diosgyori FC, Szeged and MTK Budapest, where he won the league in his first season in 1987.

Verebes became national team coach in 1987 for four games and later between September 1993 and June 1994.

He was voted manager of the season in 1982, and in 2007 he awarded the Hungary's Knight's Cross.

