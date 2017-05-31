BUDAPEST May 31 Ferencvaros won their 23rd Hungarian Cup and third in a row after beating city rivals Vasas Budapest 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time on Wednesday.

Ferencvaros took the lead through a bizarre goal as Roland Varga's free kick from 30 metres took a vicious bounce which fooled Vasas keeper Gergely Nagy and rocketed into the net.

Ferencvaros allowed Vasas back into the match soon after halftime when Tamas Kulcsar galloped into the penalty area and fired the ball into the right corner.

Extra time produced no goals and the game went to a penalty shootout which saw only one miss as Vasas's Macedonia defender Kire Ristevski's weak shot was well saved by Denes Dibusz.

Ferencvaros will go into the Europa League next season.

