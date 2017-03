BUDAPEST May 3 Videoton FC Fehervar were crowned Hungarian champions for the second time on Sunday after second-placed Ferencvaros drew 2-2 at Pecs.

The club, founded in 1941, holds an unassailable 13 points lead with four matches remaining and had taken a huge step towards the title by beating Debrecen 2-1 away on Saturday.

Videoton, who clinched their first title in 2011, had another memorable season in 1984/85 when they reached the UEFA Cup final, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Real Madrid despite winning 1-0 at the Bernabeu.