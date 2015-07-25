July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 25
Honved 2 MTK Hungaria 1
Paks 4 Bekescsaba 0
Vasas Budapest 1 Ujpest 3
Videoton FC 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Honved 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
-------------------------
2 Paks 2 1 1 0 4 0 4
3 Ujpest 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
-------------------------
4 Ferencvaros 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Debrecen 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
6 Diosgyor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 MTK Hungaria 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
8 Szombathelyi Haladas 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
9 Puskas Akademia FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
10 Videoton FC 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
-------------------------
11 Vasas Budapest 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
12 Bekescsaba 2 0 0 2 2 7 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 26
Debrecen v Puskas Akademia FC (1600)
Ferencvaros v Diosgyor (1600)