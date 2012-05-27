May 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Hungarian championship on Sunday
Kaposvar 3 Zalaegerszeg 1
Papa 0 Gyor ETO 2
Ujpest 0 Fehervar 2
Saturday, May 26
Debrecen 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 0
Diosgyor 3 Vasas Budapest 2
Paks 4 Ferencvaros 2
Pecs 3 Honved 4
Siofok 0 Kecskemeti TE 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Debrecen 30 22 8 0 64 18 74
-------------------------
2 Fehervar 30 21 3 6 58 19 66
-------------------------
3 Gyor ETO 30 20 3 7 56 31 63
-------------------------
4 Honved 30 13 7 10 48 40 46
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 30 13 6 11 48 38 45
6 Paks 30 12 9 9 47 51 45
7 Diosgyor 30 13 4 13 42 43 43
8 Szombathelyi Haladas 30 9 11 10 39 37 38
9 Siofok 30 9 9 12 30 41 36
10 Kaposvar 30 7 14 9 35 42 35
11 Ferencvaros 30 9 7 14 31 36 34
12 Pecs 30 8 10 12 36 50 34
13 Ujpest 30 8 8 14 34 46 32
14 Papa 30 8 6 16 26 40 30
-------------------------
R15 Vasas Budapest 30 5 9 16 29 51 22
R16 Zalaegerszeg 30 1 10 19 25 65 13
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
Note: Vasas deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2: Europa League
4: Europa League
15-16: Relegation