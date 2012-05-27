May 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship on Sunday Kaposvar 3 Zalaegerszeg 1 Papa 0 Gyor ETO 2 Ujpest 0 Fehervar 2

Saturday, May 26 Debrecen 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Diosgyor 3 Vasas Budapest 2 Paks 4 Ferencvaros 2 Pecs 3 Honved 4 Siofok 0 Kecskemeti TE 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Debrecen 30 22 8 0 64 18 74 ------------------------- 2 Fehervar 30 21 3 6 58 19 66 ------------------------- 3 Gyor ETO 30 20 3 7 56 31 63 ------------------------- 4 Honved 30 13 7 10 48 40 46 ------------------------- 5 Kecskemeti TE 30 13 6 11 48 38 45 6 Paks 30 12 9 9 47 51 45 7 Diosgyor 30 13 4 13 42 43 43 8 Szombathelyi Haladas 30 9 11 10 39 37 38 9 Siofok 30 9 9 12 30 41 36 10 Kaposvar 30 7 14 9 35 42 35 11 Ferencvaros 30 9 7 14 31 36 34 12 Pecs 30 8 10 12 36 50 34 13 Ujpest 30 8 8 14 34 46 32 14 Papa 30 8 6 16 26 40 30 ------------------------- R15 Vasas Budapest 30 5 9 16 29 51 22 R16 Zalaegerszeg 30 1 10 19 25 65 13 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated Note: Vasas deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2: Europa League 4: Europa League 15-16: Relegation