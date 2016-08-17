Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 17
Debrecen 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 1
Gyirmot 0 Ferencvaros 1
Mezokovesd 0 Ujpest 2
Paks 2 Diosgyor 1
Vasas Budapest 2 Honved 0
Tuesday, August 16
MTK Hungaria 1 Videoton FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Vasas Budapest 6 5 0 1 10 4 15
-------------------------
2 Ferencvaros 6 4 1 1 12 5 13
3 Ujpest 6 4 0 2 8 5 12
-------------------------
4 Szombathelyi Haladas 6 3 2 1 9 6 11
-------------------------
5 Honved 6 3 1 2 9 5 10
6 Debrecen 6 2 2 2 8 6 8
7 Videoton FC 6 2 1 3 9 6 7
8 Diosgyor 6 2 0 4 8 16 6
9 Paks 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
10 MTK Hungaria 6 1 2 3 2 5 5
-------------------------
11 Mezokoevesd 6 1 2 3 4 8 5
12 Gyirmot 6 0 2 4 3 14 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 21
Honved v Gyirmot (1600)
Diosgyor v Vasas Budapest (1600)
Ferencvaros v Mezokovesd (1600)
Szombathelyi Haladas v Paks (1600)
Ujpest v MTK Hungaria (1600)
Videoton FC v Debrecen (1800)