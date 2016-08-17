Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 17 Debrecen 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Gyirmot 0 Ferencvaros 1 Mezokovesd 0 Ujpest 2 Paks 2 Diosgyor 1 Vasas Budapest 2 Honved 0 Tuesday, August 16 MTK Hungaria 1 Videoton FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Vasas Budapest 6 5 0 1 10 4 15 ------------------------- 2 Ferencvaros 6 4 1 1 12 5 13 3 Ujpest 6 4 0 2 8 5 12 ------------------------- 4 Szombathelyi Haladas 6 3 2 1 9 6 11 ------------------------- 5 Honved 6 3 1 2 9 5 10 6 Debrecen 6 2 2 2 8 6 8 7 Videoton FC 6 2 1 3 9 6 7 8 Diosgyor 6 2 0 4 8 16 6 9 Paks 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 10 MTK Hungaria 6 1 2 3 2 5 5 ------------------------- 11 Mezokoevesd 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 12 Gyirmot 6 0 2 4 3 14 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 21 Honved v Gyirmot (1600) Diosgyor v Vasas Budapest (1600) Ferencvaros v Mezokovesd (1600) Szombathelyi Haladas v Paks (1600) Ujpest v MTK Hungaria (1600) Videoton FC v Debrecen (1800)