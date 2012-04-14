April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 14
Ferencvaros 2 Gyor ETO 2
Kecskemeti TE 2 Zalaegerszeg 0
Papa 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 0
Paks 0 Debrecen 0
Siofok 2 Pecs 1
Friday, April 13
Kaposvar 3 Diosgyor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 24 16 8 0 48 17 56
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 24 17 3 4 47 25 54
3 Fehervar 23 14 3 6 42 17 45
-------------------------
4 Honved 23 11 6 6 39 27 39
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 24 11 5 8 43 33 38
6 Diosgyor 24 10 4 10 34 33 34
7 Pecs 24 8 10 6 31 34 34
8 Paks 24 8 8 8 36 40 32
9 Ferencvaros 24 8 6 10 26 25 30
10 Siofok 24 7 9 8 26 33 30
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 24 6 9 9 28 32 27
12 Kaposvar 24 4 12 8 29 37 24
13 Papa 24 6 5 13 22 34 23
14 Ujpest 23 6 4 13 27 41 22
-------------------------
15 Vasas Budapest 23 4 8 11 23 38 20
16 Zalaegerszeg 24 0 8 16 21 56 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 15
Fehervar v Vasas Budapest (1400)
Ujpest v Honved (1600)